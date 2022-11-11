MIDLOTHIAN—Farmers interested in implementing nutrient management plans can attend a two-part training in December.
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is offering sessions Dec. 1 and 2 and Dec. 7-9 for those interested in learning how to develop agricultural nutrient management plans and gain certification as plan writers. Each day’s training runs from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The first session is a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on the fundamentals of soil science, soil fertility and crop production. In the second session, attendees will write nutrient management plans using a case-study farm scenario.
Certified agricultural nutrient management planners help farmers fertilize for maximum crop yield and minimal nutrient loss to ground and surface waters.
Nutrient management plans outline optimal rates for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments. Planners base these rates on a farm’s actual yield records, or on soil productivity when yield records aren’t available.
Both meetings will take place in Hamel Hall at Brightpoint Community College in Chesterfield County. Each session is $150, and the registration deadline is Nov. 28.
More information about nutrient management training and certification is available at dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/nmtrain.
