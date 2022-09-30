After months of painstaking meetings, debates, and recalculation after recalculation, the process of redrawing the district maps in Greensville County ended rather anti-climactically with a meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes.
The final district maps were approved unanimously by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors at a special meeting last Tuesday evening, and took effect immediately. This redistricting process is required by Virginia law to take place once every 10 years to ensure equal and proportional representation according to the most recent census data.
For the vast majority of citizens in the county, there will be no change to what district they live in and what polling place they will attend come election day. This is not the case for all citizens, however.
According to the 2020 Census numbers, the total population of Greensville County has shrunk by 852 over the last decade. In terms of population, District 4, covering the northern part of the county, was the only one that took a loss in population numbers, falling from 2,863 to 2,274 residents.
For the redistricting, all population numbers for the four districts are “adjusted”. This is due to the biggest hurdle (though far from the only one) the Board of Supervisors faced when redrawing the district lines.
Much of the county’s population, in both the old and new census, is made up of residents of the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt.
In the previous redistricting plan, Greensville County was allowed to discount prisoners as long as the county’s prisoner population exceeded 12%. Greensville Correctional Center houses roughly 2,500 inmates, which is over a fifth of the county’s population of 11,391.
Due to recent changes in state law, prisoners are now considered residents of their last known address. However, prisoners who have no address on file are considered residents of the locality in which they are incarcerated and cannot be excluded from redistricting.
For Greensville County, this would have left 779 prisoners unaccounted for, which made it difficult for the Board to draw redistricting lines that fell within the required 5% limits of deviation. Still, all four representatives eventually agreed on a solution.
