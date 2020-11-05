Operation Christmas Child has its advocates and volunteers throughout the U.S. One would be hard-pressed to find an advocate of the Samaritan Purse program more dedicated than Emporia’s Glenda Creath.
Creath, volunteers from churches and individuals throughout Southside Virginia are packing shoeboxes to distribute to children throughout the world. The packing of the shoebox is simple. Find a cardboard or plastic shoebox.
The items for the packing are for a boy or girl ages 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14. Leaders suggest packing one “wow” item such as a soccer ball with a pump or stuffed animal. The box is then filled with hygiene items and school supplies.
The drop-off site for Emporia-Greensville is Main Street Baptist Church, 440 South Main St. Emporia. This year’s collection week is Nov. 16-23.
“I love this ministry because it gets the word of Jesus Christ out,” Creath said. “It gives kids an opportunity to find hope.”
In 2018 volunteers from Emporia-Greensville purchased supplies for the boxes, packed them, and sent them on two trucks to the Charlotte, North Carolina, processing center. The packages were checked then distributed. Peru, Dominican Republic, and Ukraine are three of the nine sites that received packages from Emporia-Greensville.
Creath received the honor of following the packages to Ukraine in 2018. She visited an elementary school to hand-deliver packages. It was an eye-opening experience.
“What we saw was hard to believe,” she said. “When I left the airport on the bus, the driver was running 55 or 60 miles per hour. I thought the bus was going to turn over. I haven’t fussed about a pothole in the road since.”
Creath is amazed by the reaction children show when receiving shoeboxes.
“If they get anything in a shoebox they can wear, they put it on,” she said. Sunglasses or whatever, it immediately goes on. They love school supplies because they cannot go to school in so many of these countries unless they have their own school supplies. They are shared about Christ and told about Christ.”
Creath said the children did not have to do anything for the gifts. They see them as gifts of love, and that is a treasure in itself to them.
Operation Christmas Child is part of the Samaritan’s Purse program founded in 1970 by Youth for Christ evangelist Bob Pierce. Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational Christian organization whose mission is to provide physical and spiritual aid to victims of war, poverty, and natural disasters.
In 1993 Operation Christmas Child was born. The program has not only thrived, but it also continues to grow. Emporia-Greensville is part of the Southeastern Virginia Team with Sussex County. Shoeboxes for packing are available at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, 212 Weaver Ave.
For more information about Operation Christmas Child, or to get involved, call David or Glenda Creath at 434-634-9721 or 434-594-5375.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.