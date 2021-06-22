WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration <http://www.sba.gov/> recently announced that non-profit organizations and private sector firms are now eligible to compete for funding of up to $500,000 to deliver federal procurement training to veteran and service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs. The application period continues through July 12, 2021.
Up to two awardees will use the $500,000 in total funding to participate in the Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program with grants from SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development <https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/grow-your-business/veteran-owned-businesses#section-header-0> . Awards are for a base project period of 12 months, with three option periods of 12 months each. These funds will cover the costs of educating veterans who intend to pursue, or are already engaged in, federal contracting.
"With the U.S. Government being the single largest purchaser of goods and services in the world, there is a tremendous opportunity for our veteran-owned small business community to tap into government contracting,” said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "Through this program, we will continue to provide grants to train and empower veterans and service-disabled veterans as they enter and expand in the federal marketplace.”
Eligible organizations must submit applications for the Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program funding opportunity by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 12, 2021, through Grants.gov <https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/home.html> . Search for opportunity number SB-OVVT-21-001 <https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/search-grants.html> . Applications not submitted via Grants.gov <https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/home.html> will not be evaluated. SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development hosts a conference call Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT to answer questions related to the Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program grant announcement. Please submit any questions to Jerry Godwin at jerry.godwin@sba.gov <mailto:jerry.godwin@sba.gov> no later than Thursday, June 17, 2021. To join the call, please use the following information:
Join through Microsoft Teams <https://gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/ap/t-59584e83/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fteams.microsoft.com%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%253ameeting_MzE0Zjc2ZGUtNzYyOS00NWYxLThmMzUtNmQ3MzEwODcyMmI4%2540thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%25223c89fd8a-7f68> or,
Join by phone: 202-765-1264; Access code: 384 283 442#
A transcript of the call, once it is available, will post to grants.gov <https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/search-grants.html> and sba.gov <https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/grow-your-business/veteran-owned-businesses> . About the U.S. Small Business Administration The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov <http://www.sba.gov/> .
