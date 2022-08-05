Delegate Suhas Subramanyam, (Va. - 87th) has been appointed as a member of the Joint Commission on Technology and Science (JCOTS). As a member of JCOTS, Del. Subramanyam will help craft public policy recommendations and reports to govern the growth, regulation and promotion of science and technology in the Commonwealth. Del. Subramanyam, who is also a former White House technology policy advisor, released the following statement:
“It is an honor to be named to this important Commission. The promotion of science and technological innovation in the Commonwealth has been a high priority for me since taking office. I’m looking forward to drawing upon my technology policy background to maintain Virginia's leadership in technology and innovation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.