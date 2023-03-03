-

From left to right: Early stage project manager Vivian Richkarday, Senior Environmental Specialist John Rathburn, and late stage developer Teddy Ivanco of NextEra Energy pictured during the company’s open house at Richardson Memorial Library on Thursday evening.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

The rush for companies to develop land for solar energy projects in Greensville County continues unabated. Now another energy company is throwing its hat into the ring — NextEra Energy, based in Juno Beach, Fla. 

As of the end of 2021, NextEra Energy has built power facilities (most of which are wind-based) in 38 out of 50 U.S. states as well as four Canadian provinces. However, it currently has no facilities of any kind in the Commonwealth of Virginia. If its proposed project in Greensville County goes through, it would be the company’s breakthrough into the Old Dominion.