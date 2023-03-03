From left to right: Early stage project manager Vivian Richkarday, Senior Environmental Specialist John Rathburn, and late stage developer Teddy Ivanco of NextEra Energy pictured during the company’s open house at Richardson Memorial Library on Thursday evening.
The rush for companies to develop land for solar energy projects in Greensville County continues unabated. Now another energy company is throwing its hat into the ring — NextEra Energy, based in Juno Beach, Fla.
As of the end of 2021, NextEra Energy has built power facilities (most of which are wind-based) in 38 out of 50 U.S. states as well as four Canadian provinces. However, it currently has no facilities of any kind in the Commonwealth of Virginia. If its proposed project in Greensville County goes through, it would be the company’s breakthrough into the Old Dominion.
NextEra is in the middle of filing its initial 2232 project application with the Greensville County government, and as part of this process, held an open house at Richardson Memorial Library in Emporia to ease the concerns of citizens — especially those who live near the proposed build site.
The proposed Greensville County project would cover over 300 acres of land bordered by Cannon’s Lane to the north and Pleasant Shade Drive to the south, with Purdy Road to the east. NextEra’s representatives claim that it would supply 80 megawatts of power once completed.
“With the revenue-sharing agreement that Greensville County has, we expect that it’ll generate a little over $3,000,000 over the course of the next 30 years, in addition to property taxes and the siting agreement,” said NextEra Senior Communications Strategist Sarah Borchardt.
Assuming that NextEra does successfully navigate its way through the 2232 planning application process — which would require a vote of approval from both the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors — the company would also need to file a special use permit and have that approved by both parties before beginning construction.
NextEra are hardly alone in trying to harness Greensville County’s land for solar development. Earlier this year, Strata Solar held an open house of its own to promote its own proposed solar project elsewhere in Greensville County.
A year ago, the Board of Supervisors set hard limits on how much land could be used for solar development — a total of 7,600 acres, roughly 4% of the total acreage of Greensville County. Already, 4,621 acres have been taken by five solar projects which have been completed. One more, the County Line Solar project, was given preliminary approval by the Board of Supervisors this past December.
For years, solar development has been a hot-button issue for Greensville County residents, with opponents raising concerns about how solar farms could impact the “rural character” of the area, as well as (ironically enough) their environmental impact. When the county held its annual public hearing on its Comprehensive Plan last month, nearly the entire duration was dedicated to public comments from citizens concerned about the rush of new solar projects.
“I think the biggest hurdle is probably making sure that you have a project that’s going to be big enough to meet demand while also conforming to the needs of a community and making sure that we cross all our T’s and dot our I’s to make sure that everything that the community wants is met with and agreed to,” said Borchardt.
