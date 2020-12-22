SOUTH HILL — When you arrive at a hospital during a pandemic, you expect to go through some screening to get where you need to be. At VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) some pretty amazing people are in charge of keeping you safe, whether you arrive at the main hospital lobby or the C.A.R.E. Building lobby.
At the main hospital, receptionist Natasha Crayton has only been employed one month but already understands the importance of her job. “We are the first face visitors see when they walk in the door,” explains Natasha. “The impression they get from us carries over whether they are going to visit a loved one or having an outpatient procedure.” Her favorite part of her job is the interaction with the public, “Everyone is so nice,” she says.
Rochelle Thomas, Administrative Receptionist, has been at VCU Health CMH for nearly three years and has seen a drastic change in her daily job. “It’s definitely more eventful,” she says. “I’ve learned how to be a lot safer. Most of the public have no problem complying with the safety protocols but some just don’t like change.” She enjoys being good to people.
Receptionist Joyce Nolli has been employed for a year and noted a big change is the visitor tracking system. “We now know how many visitors are in the building at any given time and we know when they leave,” she explains. “We have an opportunity to keep people safe and get to know them better. I love meeting our patients and visitors; they are so sweet and nice,” she says. Director of Marketing and Development Ken Kurz is impressed with the lobby staff. “Joyce is so special. She’s always happy and willing to do anything you ask,” he explains.
Cindy Crooker is the fourth receptionist to staff the main hospital lobby and is coming up on her third work anniversary. “Everyone is absolutely wonderful about the enhanced screening measures in place,” she says. “If they can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, we’ll give them a face shield.” Cindy loves to help people find where they are going and loves to work with the public.
Directory of Patient Experience Lillian Gibson has worked at VCU Health CMH for 29 years. She has seen tremendous change in the visitor process since the pandemic hit. “These doors used to be covered by volunteers,” Lillian says. Now our receptionists must stop every patient and visitor at the desk, ask screening questions, take their temperature, verify schedules, who they’re visiting and apply an armband. “Most visitors and patients have been very receptive to the new and ever-changing process,” she says. “They do understand this is for their safety and the safety of their families and the importance of these protocols.”
At the C.A.R.E. Building lobby, Senior Patient Account Representative Shermico Pulliam has worked at VCU Health CMH for two years. She says, “Everyone pitches in and covers the front desk, giving patients the appropriate care. We call patients before their scheduled visit to give them a head’s up on the latest visitor policy. We’re trying to keep the virus count down and people understand that.”
“As everyone knows, this year has been a year like no other; as we have adapted to many different challenges and opportunities,” said Shirley Craft, Practice Administrator. “Most of our staff takes turns covering our front desk in the C.A.R.E. Building and are instrumental in making sure the new COVID screening methods are completed efficiently, timely and safely. They are doing a fantastic job juggling these new processes and keeping up with all their other duties. Their dedication and team work is impeccable and very much appreciated – thank you all!”
