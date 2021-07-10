“Hound Dog” passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. He had a brief encounter with the world’s most dangerous animal, a human, three days before passing. “Hound Dog” was a friend of all and a foe of none.
Richmond, Virginia had “Black Dog” to admire and love for years. The mysterious “Black Dog” lived in the Fan and Museum District where he was adored by all.
The people of the Emporia community were blessed to have “Hound Dog” to admire and love daily for years. He and his tan little girlfriend, named Rascal or Blondie, would trot around town putting smiles on animals lovers faces. To watch “Hound Dog” maneuver in traffic, at lights, cross walks, and on sidewalks with skill was amazing.
He will be remembered, missed, and loved by all his dog and human friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.