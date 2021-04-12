April 12, 2021 was recognized as “National Lineworkers Day” after the Greensville County Board of Supervisors passed two proclamations during its meeting last week.
The proclamations thank workers of Dominion Virginia Power and Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) for their hard work year round.
“Lineworkers leave their families and put their lives on the line every day to keep the power on,” the proclamations state. “Lineworkers work 365 days a year under dangerous conditions to build, maintain and repair the electric infrastructure, and are the first responders of the electric company, restoring power and making things safe for all after storms and accidents. There would be no electric company without the brave men and women who comprise our corps of lineworkers.”
MEC, which was just named a top-10 Virginia employer by Virginia Business Magazine, has been hard at work the last year, and not just locally. The company sent 14 lineworkers to Alabama in September to help local crews restore power in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Crews from MEC also worked quickly to repair damage in Southside Virginia following damage from Hurricane Isaias. Workers from MEC also had extra work on their plate earlier this year when overnight ice storms wiped out power for tens of thousands of residents across the region.
