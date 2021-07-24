The Greensville County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation Monday officially recognizing July 18-24 as Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week. The City of Emporia followed with a similar proclamation Tuesday.
As stated in the proclamation, pretrial services, probation, and parole agencies play a crucial role in the public safety system. Agency officers are highly trained public servants who provide thoughtful and appropriate supervision to defendants and returning residents.
These agencies utilize evidence-based practices resulting in an increase in court appearance rates and reduced recidivism rates.
Officers work diligently with a broad coalition of stakeholders at all levels to promote successful re-entry. They facilitate positive change and outcomes for defendants and returning residents through advocacy and connection to the necessary resources they need to become productive community members.
Southside Community Corrections Director Yolanda Hines was on hand during the declaration of the proclamation. Hines was joined by her SSCC staff; probation and pretrial officers Marcus Smith and Ryan Walker, and investigator and intake officer Angel Newsome.
