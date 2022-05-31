For a myriad of reasons, this past academic year may well have been the most trying in the history of Greensville County Public Schools. As it draws to a merciful close, there may have been no more appropriate time to celebrate the best among its ranks, the teachers who best exemplified the values of what it means to be an educator.
This Wednesday, the school system honored its four best teachers at a banquet held at Fo Sho Sports Bar and Grill, before presenting the award for Teacher of the Year for the entire county. In the end, the final honors went to Greensville Elementary School ESL teacher Hector Yanez, who has been teaching in the Greensville County school system for seven years.
“I’ve been in this profession for more than 20 years, so I love it,” said Yanez upon accepting the award. “I will continue teaching to the end of my life because I already know my children and their parents.”
GES principal Nicole Coker, who introduced Yanez minutes earlier, had nothing but praise for his work ethic and his efforts to help his students cross the language barrier, including his “multicultural nights” and “parent nights” for ESL students.
“He gives more than 100% each and every day to support the EL students, their families, and the teachers who serve our EL students,” said Coker. “He provides many opportunities for their families to be engaged in their children’s learning…and builds relationships along the way.”
Each of the four Greensville County Public Schools — Greensville Elementary, Belfield Elementary, E.W. Wyatt Middle School, and Greensville High — named their own Teacher of the Year last month. During the banquet, each teacher was presented with a special crystal apple trophy to commemorate their achievement, courtesy of B&T Trophies.
When all was said and done, Yanez beat out Belfield school librarian Pamala Jones, Wyatt Middle School English teacher Adrian Chatman, and GCHS English teacher Kathryn Slagle.
Throughout the evening, each of the four educators spoke humbly and effusively about the other three and were grateful to have been honored in the way they had been.
“I’m still in awe. I’m still shocked to be nominated,” said Chatman, who was nominated in her 11th year at Wyatt. “I’m a product of Greensville County Public Schools, and I’m proud to be a product of Greensville County Public Schools.
During the banquet, GCPS coordinator Mary Lou Phelps — who formerly served as a teacher at Wyatt and won Teacher of the Year last year — went into detail about the process behind choosing the winner. Once nominated, the four teachers received a three-part application in which they detailed their educational and work history, gathered references from fellow educators, and wrote a 500-700 word essay on trends in education.
“That was a short way of saying, a lot of work goes into those applications,” said Phelps.
By Friday, Yanez’s portfolio will soon be submitted to the regional and state Teacher of the Year competitions.
