Following a year of challenges and difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) is very proud to announce that its member-consumers will be benefiting from yet another decrease on their electric bills.
For 2021, both the Energy Adjustment (EA) and WPCA (Wholesale Power Cost Adjustment) costs have decreased. The typical residential member, using 1,000 kWh per month on the Farm and Home Rate Schedule, will save $6.65 per month… totaling nearly $80 for the year! The EA dropped from $0.0009 to $0.00078 and the WPCA decreased from $0.02427 to $0.01774.
These savings are a result of MEC passing along cost reductions from its wholesale power provider, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC). ODEC is the wholly-owned generation and transmission subsidiary of MEC and 10 other electric cooperatives across Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.
MEC President and CEO, John C. Lee, Jr., who also serves as chairman of the ODEC board comments, “I’m very proud of the job we have done at ODEC in managing the growing costs associated with the generation and transmission of energy for our member cooperatives. By effectively managing our generation fleet, implementing long-term power supply contracts for purchased power, as well as continually growing our own mix of renewable generation resources, we have been able to successfully keep rates down at our power supplier and pass those savings along to its member cooperatives, like MEC.
MEC Board chairman, David J. Jones, also represents Mecklenburg Electric on the ODEC board of directors, states, “The decisions made at ODEC have a significant impact on our members with nearly 70% of every monthly bill going back to ODEC to cover the cost of power that we deliver to homes, farms, and businesses. ODEC’s staff is doing an outstanding job providing reliable energy and, better yet, at a competitive rate.”
Lee continues, “At MEC, we know that the past year has been a difficult one, to say the least, for many of our members. The effects of the pandemic have had a considerable economic impact on our region, and we care about those who live here, and we are pleased that we can share this piece of good news, especially during these unprecedented times.”
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) proudly powers over 31,000 homes, farms and businesses in the counties of Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania, Southampton, and Sussex in Virginia and portions of Granville, Northampton, Person, Vance, and Warren counties in North Carolina. It is headquartered in Chase City and has district offices in Chase City, Va.; Emporia, Va.; Gretna, Va.; and Bracey, Va. For more information, please visit www.meckelec.org.
