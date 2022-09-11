LAWRENCEVILLE — The congregation of Lawrenceville United Methodist Church is making big plans to celebrate 175 years of ministry and service to Brunswick County! On Sunday, Nov. 6, the doors of the beloved church will open wide to welcome its current members, former members and any other folks who would like to be a part of the celebration.
The church actually had its beginning in 1774 on the eve of the Revolutionary War when Robert Williams founded the first Methodist Circuit in Virginia. This Circuit extended from Petersburg across the Roanoke River into North Carolina and was called the Brunswick Circuit. By the next year this Circuit included 14 counties in Virginia and two in North Carolina, and Brunswick County became known as the “Cradle of Methodism.”
Seventy-three years later in 1847, Richard Henry Sharp founded the Lawrenceville Methodist Church and made a gift of the land in Lawrenceville on Church Street at 88 x 128 feet. Shortly afterwards the first brick of Lawrenceville Methodist Church was laid and the church soon became a viable part of the community. The church continued to grow and prosper and in 1906 the original brick building was replaced by the present edifice.
In 1923 the present educational unit was added to complete the present church. The building was remodeled and enlarged approximately 70 years ago and more recently, a few years ago the sanctuary was updated, an elevator installed and two bathrooms including a handicap bathroom were added.
In 1968 the Methodist Church united with the Evangelical United Brethren Church and changed its name to the United Methodist Church.
The celebration will span the weekend of November 4 – 6, 2022, and will begin on Friday evening with a historical review of Methodism in Brunswick County delivered by Rev. Dr. Stephen Bradley, who was the pastor of Lawrenceville United Methodist Church from 1996 – 2009. This interesting program is open to the public so mark your calendars now! Saturday will bring the annual “Apple Fest” from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-ordered apples can be picked up at the church and additional apples will be on sale. (Information on purchasing apples will be in newspaper soon!) In addition to apples, a well-stocked “Baked Goods” booth will be open during the same hours as the Apple Fest. Plan on picking up your weekend dessert from us! There will be other community informational booths on site as well as various activities for the children, so plan on stopping by Saturday morning. On Sunday, at 9:45 a.m. all are welcome for coffee and doughnuts, church tours and reminiscing through the many pictures and other relics from days gone by! We are pleased that our District Superintendent, Rev. James H. “Jay” Carey, Jr., will be in attendance for our celebration. At 11 a.m. we will join together for our weekly worship service. Following the morning service the congregation will gather outside the church to watch the planting of a commemorative tree as well as the burying of a time capsule.
Last, but not least, the weekend will be concluded by joining together for lunch and enjoying the fellowship with those we have not seen in a while. Please mark your calendars and plan to attend some or all of the 175th Lawrenceville United Methodist Church’s Anniversary on Nov. 4 through Nov. 6.
