COVID-19 has done its best to keep people isolated for nearly a year. Emporia’s Thurman Adult Day Care Center is doing its part in bringing people back together.
“It’s basically a place for mental health,” Activity Director Ina Bell said. “It gives people a chance to get out of their house and have somewhere to go. They come in and spend the day with us. We provide activities throughout the day to keep them occupied and busy.”
In February, the establishment was the site of a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the new business’s opening. In less than a month, the pandemic swept through the nation. It put the company in a wait-and-see mode before reopening. As restrictions eased in the summer, the center reopened for clients.
Owner John Thurman saw a need for an adult day activity center and brought it to Emporia. The 50-year-plus health care veteran served as the Greensville Memorial Hospital administrator from 1971 to 1996 and founded Personal Touch Home Health Care Services in 1992.
“The main reason is my first wife’s mother stayed with us about two years and just sat on the porch,” Thurman said. “Thurman Adult Day Care is a place where people can go to socialize with others, have activities, and meals. It’s something my wife Barbara and I can do for the community.”
Under Program Director Robyn Holloway’s direction, the clients attending the center begin their day at 9 a.m with a 30-45 minute social time. It’s followed by a snack or light breakfast. Once the last bite is put away, everyone participates in a light exercise regimen, such as walking, stretching, or tossing a few balls back and forth.
The day is just getting started. Jennie Shearin makes the trip to Emporia from Brunswick County to participate in the Thurman Adult Day Care activities. For Shearin, it’s a chance to interact with the people and the staff.
“The people are all really nice here,” she said.
With the pandemic still in play, the staff goes the extra mile to make sure precautions are in place to keep all in the building safe. Social-distancing is enforced, and the wearing of face coverings is required. Thurman Adult Day Care has on-site health monitoring and individual plans for clients with health conditions.
“We welcome anyone age 18-plus who may have a medical condition or disability, as well as those who do not have any medical conditions or disability and just need a place to go and socialize with others,” Holloway said.
Thurman Adult Day Care Center meets guidelines set to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Participants and their families receive education on preventative measures to protect themselves and their families from spreading the virus.
Once the exercise regimen is finished, it’s on to the next scheduled activity. It might be making a craft, as it was Wednesday when everyone participated in making a winter wreath. Other days all gather to watch a movie or listen to music.
By noon it’s time for lunch. If the pre-meal activity runs long, it might be 12:30 p.m. before lunch is served. It is hard to stop what you are doing when you are having fun.
Ahhh — having fun and enjoying the interaction with others is what Thurman’s is all about. Following lunch is game time. Bingo, dominoes, or a choice of an enormous assortment of games takes up the rest of the day with a light snack to follow before everybody packs up and heads home.
The center is contracted through the Department of Medical Assistance Services. Thurman Adult Day Care Center accepts all Medicaid Managed Care, Medicaid, and Veteran’s Care Insurance.
To bill for services, participants using insurance must spend six hours per day at the center. Private pay participants are charged $60 per day, $35 for a half-day, or $12 an hour. Thurman Adult Day Care schedules medical and non-medical transportation for participants.
The 1226 S. Main St. facility will provide care for people from Emporia, Greensville, Brunswick, Sussex, Southampton, and Dinwiddie counties. Participants can attend Thurman Adult Day Care Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about Thurman Adult Day Care Center, call 434-634-1000, or visit online at thurmanadultdaycare.com.
“They have a great staff,” Leon Goode said. “Everybody is very professional and responsible. Without this place, Emporia would be in trouble. The crisis is here, and people need help and hope. It would be a bad thing if this place wasn’t here.”
