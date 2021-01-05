Unkle Odie’s convenience store is offering a free meal to uniformed police officers every Friday. Owner Andy Patel said he was inspired by the work of local law enforcement officers in the community.
“We just wanted to show appreciation for the work [officers] do on the street and off the street for the people of the community,” Patel said. He went on to say it’s always nice when the store can provide a break to officers who are hard at work, whether they are on or off duty.
Unkle Odie’s is located at 121 Courtland Road in Emporia, directly off of Rt. 58.
