Last Thursday, a normal early morning trip to deliver students to school quickly became the stuff of nightmares as Surry County Public Schools bus driver Sondra Artis dealt with what she first thought was fog due to a rainstorm.
“Things just began to happen all at once,” related the driver of Bus #35. “I was driving through a heavy downpour when I saw a little red blink on and off – once – as I was trying to wipe away what I thought was fog from the windshield.”
When another red light appeared, Artis said, she immediately pulled into the St. Paul’s Holiness Church parking lot with her load of 20 students.
“As I brought the bus to a stop, something just didn’t smell right,” she continued. “So I immediately told all the students, ‘This is not a drill. Grab all your stuff and get off the bus – now.’”
As she and the older students began helping the younger ones out through both the front and back entrances of the bus, Artis quickly realized that what she had first thought was fog was actually smoke, and it was now beginning to seep inside the bus.
Finally, she walked the full distance of the bus one last time to make certain that no children were left on the bus and radioed bus #36 to come pick up the kids “so they didn’t have to just stand there in some of the heaviest rain I ever saw.”
“Those kids were out of that bus a lot quicker than they ever were when we had bus evacuation drills,” Artis said afterward. “I’d always smile and give them a big thumbs up afterward to let them know that their drill had been successful and that I was proud of them. Well, as I looked up at all those kids we’d just loaded on the other bus to head on to school, all I could see was a whole bunch of little thumbs-up – directed at me!”
Artis said that she was so thankful for how quickly and calmly the older kids helped the younger ones off the smoky bus and for how quickly bus #36 arrived to load up her kids, which meant that not only were all safely away, but that they were away before the bus became totally engulfed and “never really saw” the flames that destroyed the bus they had just vacated.
SCPS Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims, who had been heading out of town when she got the 7:45 a.m. call about the bus fire, said afterward that there were several heroes that day.
“The bus driver and all the students who helped clear the bus are all heroes,” she said, “and I am so grateful for the professionalism of the bus transportation staff, to include the director and the bus drivers and for my assistant, Mr. Giron Wooden, Jr. who handled the entire emergency with poise and professionalism?”
She added that Pastor Welton Blount of St. Paul’s Holiness church was there almost immediately, to help in any way that he could, including opening the church to shelter the kids, if needed.
“Without everyone stepping up and pitching in, this could have ended up very differently,” Sims said. “I think about how quickly Sondra and the older kids worked to get the kids off the bus safely and how the other bus came over right away so the kids would not have to stand out in the rain, and the pastor showed up and Mr. Wooden and our transportation staff and we are just so very thankful for all the heroes that day that saw to it that the students and the bus driver are safe. When we talk about the Surry County Public Schools being one large family, this is what we mean.”
Expanding on the actions of Artis, Sims said, “Going back one last time after shepherding all the kids to safety – in spite of the smoke - to make doubly sure that every one of those kids were safe? To my mind, that is the true definition of a hero. Sondra said that throughout the entire emergency situation, she felt that her mother’s spirit was with her.”
“ And the only “casualty” of the day was hers,” Sims added, “because in her dedication to getting the students and their things off the bus safely, she neglected her own. Consequently, her recently deceased mother’s sweater and blanket, which she had been keeping with her for comfort, was lost in fire. How thankful are we that even after she got every one of those 20 kids safely off the bus, she went back through that bus one more time to make doubly sure that no one was left behind? To me, that is the true definition of a hero.”
