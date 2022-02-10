Last week Hermie Sadler and other community leaders hosted a dinner for the youth at Fo Sho Italian Restaurant as a vehicle to steer them on the pathway to success. It marked the first monthly Community Unity gathering to teach kids people are willing to assist them.
“We want to let the youth of our community know there are opportunities to accomplish things if they make the right decisions, stay on the right track and make good choices,” Sadler said. “People sometimes think of opportunities in terms of athletics. Very, very few people make it in the NBA, the NFL or Major League Baseball, but there are many businesses in this area, including mine, that are looking for qualified people that are willing to come in and make a difference.”
Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt joined the former NASCAR standout and former professional football player Willie Gillus.
The absence of an adult figure for a child to lean on is an issue often heard throughout Emporia-Greensville. The speakers offered themselves as people the youth can reach out to for advice or help on a scheduled trip.
Gillus graduated from Greensville County High School in the early 1980s before going to college, followed by a professional football career. He said he would not have made it to where he got in life without help along the way.
“I didn’t do it by myself,” he said. “I went to Curtis Lee, who was one of my coaches. He helped me immensely. I relied on my high school principal Rachel Young, my middle school teachers, and my elementary school teachers as resources to help me make it in life.”
Gillus is back in Emporia-Greensville helping youth with programs as the director of the Washington Park Associates. He’s also an assistant football coach at Greensville County High School.
He said the resources are from the Emporia City Council, teachers, guidance counselors, and law enforcement.
Jarratt let the group know that law enforcement isn’t out there only to arrest people. It’s another resource in the community youth can reach out to.
“We’re also here to give guidance, especially to you young folks,” he said. “You’re our future. We need you, and we’re here to help you.”
Jarratt paraphrased a quote from the late martial arts master and movie star Bruce Lee. The sheriff said materialistic things can be good, but they come and go. Teaching kids knowledge gives them something that won’t leave them.
The youth and adults at the meeting were treated to a dinner of a large variety of pizza, garlic knots, and chicken wings. They were also treated with knowledge of resources to go to when needing help or someone to listen to them.
Gillus told the people in the gathering that all could point back to this day as the start of positive change in the community four years from now. The youth reaction following the meeting could be a sign of a positive start.
“I think gathering like this will help change the community in the future,” Nathaniel Tucker said.
“In was informing. It’s nice to know what they are doing to try and help the community,” Hailey Sowards said.
“I enjoyed the message they put out today. I also enjoyed the food,” said William Drewry.
GCPS Parent Liaison and Family Engagement Coordinator Kathleen Crowder is another resource for youth. She distributed goody bags filled with literature, hand sanitizer, and other knick-knacks for the kids.
Sadler is a major sponsor of youth athletic teams. He said the signs displaying his businesses are nice, but reaching out directly to the youth is more important.
“We have to reach out to the community to try and help,” he said. “The younger we get them, the better chance we have to get them to do better things in life.”
Sadler offered his business card containing his work and cell phone number to all youth gathered for the meeting. He told the kids to call him if they needed anything.
The date for the March Community Unity dinner for youth has yet to be scheduled, but it is a go. Sadler said it’s a step that will continue every month to create opportunities and positively influence the children of Emporia-Greensville.
