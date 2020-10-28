We would like to recognize Beth Blackwell, PTA for National Physical Therapy Month.
Blackwell is a “local girl” who grew up right here in Emporia. Her father, John Woodruff, served on the Greensville County Board of Supervisors and was a local farmer. She is an only child and was a devoted daughter to her parents.
Blackwell married Allen Meade Blackwell in 1985 and joined the long term care field full time as a Physical Therapy Assistant in 1999 and has been employed with us since that time. Blackwell has two children and two grandchildren who she enjoys spending her time off “spoiling” Owen and Anna.
We recognize Blackwell today because we are so proud to have her on our team. She is as devoted to her patients at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center as she is to her family. Her personality, caring ways and knowledge and wisdom make her a true asset to our facility.
