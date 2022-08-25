At its monthly meeting earlier this month, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted to defer a request from Emporia resident Amanda Wolfe to hold a “haunted forest” Halloween event in October and a “Winter Wonderland” event in December.
The Planning Commission would approve Wolfe’s Special Use Permit upon the fulfillment of 12 conditions. These include providing portable toilets at the rate of one for every 100 expected guests, as well as providing traffic control devices to safely move vehicles on and off the roadway.
In her application, Wolfe listed her justification as “lack of family-oriented events in Greensville County.”
“While this recreation is provided by the public sector, it is recreation which could meet the needs of some citizens from Greensville County,” said Planning Director Linwood Pope. “While approval of this request would not improve the ability of the public sector to offer that opportunity in furtherance of the comprehensive plan, denial would be contrary to the plan.”
If the events are eventually approved, they would take place on 12 acres of land adjacent to Taylors Mill Road in Emporia, which is zoned as “A1” agricultural land and owned by Walker. Some who own property near the area where the events are planned to be held have expressed concern with how it could be impacted.
“If it’s going to be a heavy flow of traffic, we don’t know where the parking is going to be…and how the security is done for road safety,” said Emporia resident Lisa Wright. She and her brother, James, own the parcel of land which is directly adjoining where Wolfe plans to hold her events. “I just don’t think it’s a good area to have such an event.”
Some members of the Planning Commission also expressed concern that the location is too remote and unsuitable for hosting big events, with one member taking issue with the road that attendees would have to travel to get there.
“It’s a very narrow road. I have to travel this road to get to my home,” said one member. “It’s very narrow, and it’s very dangerous. I don’t know how you can have any event there without all the danger.”
The county’s Zoning Ordinance allows special events to proceed for no longer than four days. If Wolfe’s Special Use Permit is eventually approved, she plans to hold each event on four separate Saturdays in October and December, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.