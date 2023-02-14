Over the past few months, multiple schools in the Greensville County Public School district had a brush with tragedy — the kind of tragedy that has befallen far too many schools in the United States over the past decade.
As such, the bulk of this Monday’s meeting of the school board, held in front of a packed house in the high school’s cafeteria, was dedicated to reassuring concerned parents that the district was treating student safety as its number one concern.
The first thing that attendees of Monday night’s meeting noticed when they walked into the cafeteria were two mysterious columns in front of where the school board were sitting. These were part of the OPENGATE weapons detection unit manufactured by CEIA and demonstrated by A3 Communications, a security company based out of South Carolina.
According to A3’s representative, Sarah Donahoe, these systems are currently being used all over the world in public facilities such as sports stadiums, theme parks, and prisons. Donahoe promised that this system would be far more convenient than most conventional metal detector systems.
“It is designed to have high traffic through-put,” said Donahoe. “You’re not having people back up, going back and forth. The only thing that they should have to take out is a laptop, and they come through with their backpacks, pass the laptop around, and keep going.”
The need for more metal detectors has been exposed thanks to a series of incidents over the past few months at Greensville County schools. On Thursday, Jan. 26, a student was caught bringing a gun to E.W. Wyatt Middle School. Thankfully, another student reported the weapon to school administrators before tragedy struck.
Six days later, a student at Belfield Elementary was caught bringing a CO2 cartridge and B.B. pellets to school.
Last month, GCPS held two late-night emergency meetings over two consecutive days to address the growing public safety concerns as a result of the incidents. A meeting concerning the secondary schools — E.W. Wyatt Middle School and Greensville County High School — took place on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 31, with a meeting for the two elementary schools the following night.
The district took the feedback and suggestions from those meetings and condensed them into a top-five list. This consisted of increased personnel on school grounds, implementation of crisis plans, more effective communication to parents, increased use of metal detectors, and more frequent ID checks.
Transparent bookbags, which were frequently suggested to be mandated as a way to prevent students from sneaking weapons into school, were ruled out as impractical and costly.
“The longevity of those clear book bags…they just don’t last,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “Those book bags cost about $10, but you’ll be buying about three to four a year.”
At the present time, metal detectors are already present at both Greensville County High School and E.W. Wyatt Middle School, but have not been implemented at either Greensville Elementary School or Belfield Elementary School — the latter of which is scheduled to close after this school year.
Greensville County schools will also receive a much-needed boost in security personnel, thanks to a $54,000 security grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services which will allow the school district to add one more school resource officer.
At the moment, neither of the elementary schools has a dedicated SRO, instead sharing an SRO who splits his time going back and forth between the schools during the day.
"This is something that we definitely see as necessary," said Dr. Marcus Carey, Director of Administrative Services. "We have to have our students and faculty safe before any education can continue."
