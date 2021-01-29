Team up with us to take charge of your health now!
That’s the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service flyer’s mission statement promoting a new Tia Powell free exercise and healthy eating class. Powell’s free program brings delicious, low-cost recipes to students, as well as exploring the basics of meal planning and food shopping. It’s a class similar to the scores of past successful programs headed by Powell.
“The program to get you into a healthier lifestyle for the new year begins today,” Powell said.
The classes are tailored to the individual. You might need to adjust your diet to deal with diabetes or hypertension. Cutting back on salt and sugar intake is a start. The family nutrition class offers plans to help students do just that. Exercise always plays an essential role in a Powell led class setting. Once students complete the course, they will receive a cookbook with healthy recipes, a water bottle, exercise DVD, and other assorted items.
The program is available individually or in small group settings by phone or online. To enroll, call Powell at 434-632-8131 or email Powell at tia01@vt.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.