The Emporia City Council approved an appropriation of $19,071 to the current budget to cover a cost-sharing agreement deficit with Greensville County to close out the Shared Services agreement for FY2019.
The City Council approved an additional $6,401 based on the shared services agreement to meet its obligation on charges for VP and SU for FY2021.
* The City’s governing body appointed Sherry Saunders to the Southside Virginia Community College Board effective July 1. Saunders replaces Elizabeth Sharrett, who’s second four-year term expires on June 30. In accordance with State Board policy, Sharrett is not eligible for reappointment to the Board. Saunders will represent the City of Emporia on the 16-member Board.
