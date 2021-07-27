LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three break and enter cases in the Freeman area: 3566 Reedy Creek Road on July 20, 2021; 4192 Reedy Creek Road on July 20, 2021 and 5033 Reedy Creek Road on July 17, 2021.
According to information provided by Sheriff Brian Roberts, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 investigators with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by law enforcement officers from Jefferson County, Georgia regarding a Brunswick County burglary case. They advised that a subject had been arrested in their jurisdiction and was in possession of multiple items from a burglary on Reedy Creek Road. The subject was identified as Cordarrel Chris Anderson, 34, from Zephyrhills, Florida and is associated with multiple crimes from Florida to Virginia and is in custody at this time. Currently he is believed to be the only individual responsible for the burglaries in Brunswick County.
Sheriff Roberts expressed his appreciation to those who assisted with the cases.
Regarding the 3566 Reedy Creek Road case Investigator J. R. Daniel responded and met with the owner. He does not live at the residence and was last at the residence on July 4, 2021. He saw that the house had been ransacked and saw that furniture had been turned over and the contents of the drawers had been emptied. Entry was gained through the back window and exit was by the back door. No firearms were kept inside the residence.
Daniel noticed that a flat screen TV mounted on the wall had been taken turned and he took fingerprints that were entered into evidence.
The investigation is continuing.
Daniel is also investigating the 4192 Reedy Creek Road case. Officer Moody with the Lawrenceville Police Department lives nearby and noticed a door open at the residence that is usually closed since no one resides there. He confirmed that the residence had been broken into and contacted the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Daniel responded. Entry was made through a door after breaking out the small window. Photographs were taken.
The investigation is continuing.
Investigator J. W. Myrick is investigating the 5033 Reedy Creek Road case. The homeowner stated she left home at 5:45 a.m. Myrick noticed that items had been thrown across the yard. There was broken glass from the rear door on the floor. The entire residence had been ransacked with multiple guns reported stolen: a 12 gauge pump action shotgun, a 30-30 rifle, a 7 mm rifle, an old 270 rifle, a 22 revolver, and a Taurus 380. Two lock boxes that were under the bed were also stolen that contained jewelry and assorted papers along with ammunition and two laptop computers.
The investigation is continuing.
If anyone has any information, call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or call Brunswick Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336. All information will be kept anonymous and you will not be required to testify in court. You could receive a reward up to $1,000.
