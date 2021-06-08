This program supports economic development projects under five investment categories:
· Business Development
· Sites and Infrastructure
· Agribusiness
· Broadband
· Tourism
There is approximately $12 million of available funding in the Southern Virginia Program, as well as carryforward balances in the county allocations from previous year Southside Economic Development budgets that is also available to support eligible projects. Funding decisions are expected to be made by the Commission in late September 2021.
All applications must be submitted through the Commission’s on-line grants portal. Select the “Apply for Funding” button from the TRRC home page, https://www.revitalizeva.org/.
