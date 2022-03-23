LAWRENCEVILLE – Teya Whitehead, Secretary, James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives, invited the members of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors to an upcoming Open House and presented them with a poster commemorating March 28 as James Solomon Russell Day.
“On behalf of the board, I would like to invite you, members of the Board of Supervisors and the public to attend our open house on Saturday, March 26 or Sunday March 27 as we commemorate James Solomon Russell Day, March 28. We hope you will stop by and see what we are doing at the museum. We also would like to thank you for your continuous support,” Whitehead stated.
“During the 2020 General Assembly session, the museum board worked with Senator Louise Lucas and former Delegate Roslyn Tyler to have a resolution passed proclaiming March 28 of each year as James Solomon Russell Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are proud of our work to help tell the story of James Solomon Russell. We also would like to thank Senator Lucas and Delegate Tyler for helping to have this resolution passed,” Whitehead stated.
Russell, founder of Saint Paul Normal and Industrial School, which later became Saint Paul’s College, died on March 28, 1935.
Whitehead also presented posters to Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development; Dixie Daniel, Tourism Coordinator and Mike Dotti, Executive Director, Brunswick County IDA and asked them to hang the poster in their offices.
Other members of the JSR SPC Museum Board of Directors were asked to join in the photo of the presentation.
The Open House will be held at the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletics Field Drive, Lawrenceville, Virginia. The James Solomon Russell - Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives is on the 2nd Floor. The date and time is Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
To register for this event go to Eventbrite | James Solomon Russell Day Open House or check us out on FACEBOOK | James Solomon Russell/Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives, or call (434) 848-2173. For more information about the museum visit www.JSRussell.org.
