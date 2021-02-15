LAWRENCEVILLE – Christian Lamar Baker, 27, from Emporia, Virginia is charged with possession of a Schedule I, II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said on Feb. 6, 2021 Deputy A. W. Connell stopped a vehicle traveling on Reedy Creek Road for failure to yield for a stationary emergency vehicle. The subject said he didn’t see Connell on the side of the road with emergency equipment activated. Connell asked if there was any marijuana in the car and Baker said he was smoking a blunt and got nervous and threw it on the passenger’s side. He said he was not licensed and provided a Virginia identification card. Connell asked Baker to exit the vehicle and while searching the vehicle he found a backpack in the floorboard on the passenger’s side. When he opened the bag Connell saw a handgun inside. He also found a pill bottle in the center console containing a plastic bag with several orange colored pills.
During the investigation Baker said the gun was not his but admitted to be a drug user and further stated that the pills were ecstasy. Connell also found a bag of marijuana in his front right pocket. There were several open containers in the vehicle. Baker blew a 0.2% BAC for the preliminary breath test. Jolly’s was called to tow the vehicle. He was held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond.
