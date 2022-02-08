Damien Davis owner and operator of D&N Davis Trucking LLC that hauls general freight, is offering a $15,000 reward for any information that could lead to his truck
On January 28, 2022, Davis 2005 Peterbilt 379 truck was stolen from a Mapco gas station in Disputania, Virginia. Davis said that he’d parked his truck there on a Tuesday returned Friday to do work on it. Saturday morning Davis returned around 9:45 a.m. he said and his truck was gone. “I called local towing agencies and no one had picked it up.”, he said. Davis also called the police who viewed cameras, but could not get clear footage. Davis exclaims, “I’ve been parking here for four years and I have never had this problem.”
If you have any information that can lead to Davis’s truck, please contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773.
