Virginia hospitals have administered 659,245 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the time since the Commonwealth received the first shipment of doses in mid-December. The current figure reflects doses administered by hospitals as of Tuesday, Feb. 16. It represents a 23 percent increase from the more than 536,000 administered doses reported by VHHA last week.
Virginia recently modified its vaccine distribution plan - the Commonwealth is now sending vaccines to local health departments which are facilitating clinics and distributing vaccines to a broader group of community partners including hospitals,physicians, pharmacies, and others. As a result, Virginia hospitals are not receiving any direct first dose vaccine allocations. The weekly supply they get is through allocations from local health districts. Because of that, available first doses on hand at hospitals are administered during the week within which they are
received.
