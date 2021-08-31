Five local 2021 high school graduates received scholarship money during last month’s Greensville-Southampton Hokie Club and Alumni Banquet at the Golden Leaf Commons. The group’s scholarship program is named in honor of the late Moses Clements, who died from Lou Gehrig’s disease complications nearly four years ago.
The scholarship revenue is raised each year during the organization’s golf tournament. Over the last 25 years the Hokie Club has distributed more than $50,000 in scholarship money to Virginia Tech-bound students. This year’s Moses Clements Virginia Tech Scholarship Golf Tournament is slated for Oct. 1.
“The tournament is named for Moses Clements, our beloved Hokie who passed away way too early,” club member Barry Grizzard said. “The Scholarship Program and the Scholarship Tournament both bear his name – the Moses Clements Virginia Tech Scholarship Program and the 2021 Moses Clements VT Scholarship Golf Tournament, in remembrance of his dedicated service to the club and especially the Scholarship Program. It was his annual joy to review and present the scholarships at the summer dinner.”
Tournament leaders seek hole sponsors, meal sponsors, and of course — golfers. Tournament sponsorship is $500. Meal sponsorships are $300, and hole sponsorships are $100. Grizzard said he hopes to have the hole sponsorships locked up in the next 10 days.
The registration fee for golfers is $60 per player. The fee covers the use of a golf cart, green fees, a goody bag, beverages, two mulligans, and the boxed lunch. It also covers the hors d’oeuvres after the event at the awards ceremony.
This year’s tournament begins with a noon boxed lunch at the Emporia Country Club, 578 Country Club Road.
Golfers head to the course for a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
To enter the tournament as a player or sponsor, contact Grizzard by email at barry.grizzard@littleoilco.com or 804-929-3146. Other contacts include Hokie Club Board members Kevin Swenson, Wilson Clary, Meade Horne, Mike Roach, Jeff Robinson, Hall Squire, Roly Weaver, Katie Richardson, Jeffrey Pope, or President Matthew Lynch.
