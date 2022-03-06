VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will be relaxing our visiting policies on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Adult inpatients are limited to three adult visitors at a time, with no limit per day. The COVID-19 positivity rate is still around 15% in the Southside Health district, so please continue to be vigilant.
General Visitation Rules
• All visitors must be screened and provided a visitor badge or armband.
• All visitors must always be masked.
• Visitors must comply with physical distancing guidelines in all common areas.
• The second-floor lobby waiting area is reserved for outpatient surgical patients and one visitor/support person only, all other visitors will be asked to return to their car.
• All visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility and frequently during their stay.
• If patient clinical needs dictate no visitors (i.e. chemotherapy), visitors may be redirected to waiting areas.
Inpatients
• Visiting Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
• Three adult (18 or older) visitors at a time, with no limit per day, per patient for all non-COVID patients. COVID-positive patients are still not allowed to have visitors, unless they are pediatric patients.
• Labor and Delivery unit: 3 adult visitors (18 or older) at a time and 1 doula, allowing 1 visitor to spend the night.
• Pediatric patients in all units: 2 adults (18 or older) at a time, allowing 1 to spend the night. Parent/POA/guardian may trade off. COVID-positive pediatric patients may have 1 parent or caregiver at a time.
• Patients who are at the end of life: The number of visitors is determined by the patient’s care team.
• Special needs patients that require 24/7 assistance may have a caretaker stay with them if in the best interest of patient care.
To reach a patient, please dial (434) 584-****, followed by the four digits of the patient's room number.
Outpatient and C.A.R.E. Building Appointments
• Surgery patients may be accompanied by 1 adult companion at a time.
• Patients arriving for doctor’s appointments, evaluation, or diagnostic or therapeutic procedures may be accompanied by 1 adult companion at a time.
• Women’s Health and pediatric patients: The number of visitors are determined by the patients’ care team.
Emergency Room Patients
Emergency room patients may be accompanied by 1 adult companion at a time.
• Pediatric patients: Up to 2 parents and/or legal guardians.
• Patients who are at the end of life or critical condition: The number of visitors are determined by the patients’ care team.
• Exceptions to the visitation rules for specific incidents will be in accordance with ED policy or permission from the Administrative Representative.
Hundley Center
According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, visitors are now allowed anytime but must continue to follow health care infection control procedures: screening upon entry, social distancing of six feet and wearing a mask. For after-hours visitation, please call 434-584-4100 or 434-584-4200 after 5:00 p.m. and prior to 8:00 a.m. to meet a staff member for entry and screening.
It is very important that all visitors maintain appropriate physical distancing in all waiting areas. The health and safety of all patients and staff will continue to be of the utmost importance through this pandemic. Your best defense is to make sure you and your family are vaccinated.
