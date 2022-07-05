SUSSEX COUNTY — An hour-long police pursuit that began in Sussex County on June 30 and led to the capture of two shooting suspects is believed to be connected to a fire which totally destroyed a mobile home in Stony Creek last Wednesday, as Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Stewart Hudson revealed in an exclusive interview.
Hudson said that on Wednesday, June 29, Sussex County Dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired at the Sopany Mobil Home Park, but in spite of three trips to the area by deputies to investigate, no one was willing to identify the shooters.
Based on those incidents and the later fire, Hudson returned to the scene on Thursday night to patrol the area. He was parked near the scene of the incidents the night before when he saw a gold colored Nissan pulling up.
“I’m sitting less than 1,000 feet from the vehicle,” he said, “and as I’m watching the Nissan the back window rolled down and I observed a black male come out of the window with a long rifle and start shooting at the home that was right there in front.”
Hudson said he activated his emergency lights and siren and the shooter “turned around and looked at me and the car took off! The car was occupied times four. Everybody inside the vehicle had a firearm.”
The pursuit, at speeds of up to 120 mph, began at Sopany Drive and proceeded down Little Mill Road, Henderson Road, then Route 301 where VA State Police joined the chase, onto Highway 40 down to CourthouseRoad then to route 35, then back to the interstate where the driver steered on to I95 North.
“At mile marker 45 Prince George Police had put out spike strips, which the vehicle hit,” Hudson said, “but the pursuit continued all the way to 295 and by then we had Hopewell, Prince George, Petersburg, State Units and myself following the Nissan. Finally the vehicle exited 29 onto 460 Eastbound by Bullhill Road at Prince George by the 7-11 and then lost control, went into the woodline, and got stuck in the mud.”
At that time, the two suspects on the passenger side jumped out of the car, ran into the woods, and were still at large as of press time.
The driver, Darius Saunders, 21, of Richmond and the shooter, Myles Rose, 22, of Hopewell, were captured and arrested at the scene.
Saunders was charged with Felony eluding and conspiracy for discharging a firearm into a dwelling, with other charges pending. Rose, who had prior felony charges related to firearms discharging, was charged after Thursday’s arrest with two counts of Possession of firearm by Felon, one of Possession of ammunition by felon, 11 counts of Shooting from vehicles so as to endanger persons, 11 counts of Shooting in or across a road or in a street, and one of Discharging firearm at dwelling house.
The two currently are being held at Sussex County Jail without bond.
“We found four firearms inside the vehicle as well as some white powdery substance, marijuana, and multiple ammunition cases,” Hudson revealed, adding that a court date is set for July 11.
Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles described Hudson’s action as, “My definition of good police work. The officer, knowing that we are having problems in that area, went to the area and observed the situation, and immediately went into pursuit, maintaining a calm demeanor while relaying the information to dispatch as he was pursuing the vehicle.”
“And I do want to give thanks to Virginia State Police, County of Prince George Police Department, City of Petersburg Police Department, and City of Hopewell Police Department that all joined in on this pursuit once we got in their areas,” Giles added. “The Virginia State Trooper stayed with officer Hudson the whole time and it was greatly appreciated.”
Giles advised that the investigation into the incidents will continue “until we can identify and apprehend these individuals” and added that according to information his office has been receiving there is speculation that the situation may be gang-related.
“The automatic weapon discovered scares me,” said Giles of the recovered military grade model RF 15 AR rifle. “The general public does not carry weapons like that. Only the military carry weapons like this. We as law enforcement don’t even carry weapons of the caliber we recovered, and that concerns me - an automatic rifle loose in the public. It’s a good sport shooting or collectible weapon, but for someone to be carrying a weapon like this around in the public, it terrifies me.”
“We would like to get to the bottom of all this so we can put it all to rest,” Giles said, “because we’ve got a lot of people including kids that live in that trailer park. And when that projectile leaves that weapon, there’s no telling where it’s going to end. Even if they’re shooting up into the air, what goes up must come down. In Chesterfield some years ago, celebratory gunfire went up into the air and when it came down it killed a four year old child. We do not want that kind of thing here in Sussex County. I have to say to citizens of Sussex County again that we all need to stand up, step up, and share what you see. Let us know what’s going on. If you see something, say something.”
Anyone with information on this or other situations is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 434-246-5000 or the Hotline at 434-597-4400 to leave an anonymous tip.
