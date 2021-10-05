The City of Emporia joined localities throughout the nation to participate in the Mallinckrodt Bankruptcy plan.
The company profited from the opioid crisis before declaring bankruptcy and moving into negotiations with creditors.
“Several defendants are involved in litigation spearheaded by state attorneys general across the country, and also private litigation firms,” Emporia City Attorney Eric Gregory said. “The litigation has resulted in several bankruptcies by Purdue Pharma, and this next one is Mallinckrodt, which is an opioid drug manufacturer.”
In October 2020, the company agreed to a $1.6 billion settlement with 47 states and territories to resolve claims for its role in the opioid crisis. Virginia is expected to receive approximately $11 million of the settlement, plus an additional $13-14 million allocated by the Virginia General Assembly created Opioid Abatement Authority in 2020.
The period for the payment of funds to localities in the Commonwealth is not yet finalized.
