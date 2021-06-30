Community and Physician Liaison for Crater Community Hospice Bill Humphreys understands firsthand what it takes to be a caregiver. His wife Melanie has suffered from multiple sclerosis for more than two decades.
On Tuesday, the guest speaker for the Emporia Rotary Club’s regular meeting shed light on the challenges faced by Hospice caregivers.
The typical Hospice patient is terminally ill and facing the end of life issues. The time frame could be as much as six months, but when Hospice is called on, the end of life’s journey is near its completion for the patient. It is a difficult time for the patient’s family.
When Hospice is brought on board, the case manager and aide work with the physician to determine the health care needs of the Hospice patient. The aide spends a lot of time with the Hospice patient and is on call 24 hours a day.
“The aide becomes part of the patient’s family,” Humphreys said. “They are there all the time, and the relationship grows. They develop a relationship, and the loss is not easy.”
Hospice is a team of people that look after patients. Social workers and spiritual counselors get involved in the typical setting. The team works together to get patients ready for the end of life. They try to keep the patient as comfortable as possible until the end of life arrives. The team hopes the effort will keep the patient out of the hospital if at all possible.”
Crater Community Hospice is based out of Petersburg and covers the Emporia-Greensville area.
For more information about Crater Community Hospice, visit wwwcratercommunityhospice.org.
