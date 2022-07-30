Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) voted in support of H.R. 4346, the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, to strengthen America’s global competitiveness, invest in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and ensure the nation continues to lead in science and innovation. Previously passed by the Senate, this legislation now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.
“The CHIPS and Science Act is a major victory for Virginian families and our Commonwealth’s economy,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “This crucial legislation will help lower costs for American families, reduce supply chain disruptions, strengthen our national security, and promote manufacturing here in the United States. It will create thousands of good-paying union jobs, promote research investments in local communities, and broaden Virginia’s STEM workforce. I am proud to help advance this legislation to turbocharge our economy and cut costs for working families.”
The legislation passed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis with 14 Republicans voting in favor of it. Following the news that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Manchin brokered an agreement on a reconciliation package, House Republican leadership immediately began whipping votes against the bipartisan CHIPS legislation.
“Republicans’ sudden opposition to this bipartisan legislation amounts to nothing more than a temper tantrum. Their actions today make it clear that they are incapable of putting our nation or the American people above partisan politics,” continued Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “This is non-controversial legislation that aims to keep America at the forefront of technological advancement and scientific innovation. It will help stimulate our local economies and bring manufacturing back to America; despite that, the majority of Republicans banded together in an embarrassing display of partisanship.”
