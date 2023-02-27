-

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) takes a tour of Richmond International Airport in August 2021.

 Contributed

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $29,400,000 in federal funding for three Virginia airports. Funds were made available through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program.

This funding was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which was negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine.