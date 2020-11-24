Middlesex County: Currently the Virginia State Police is investigating an airplane crash that has resulted in a fatality.
At approximately 9:35 a.m., State Police was called to investigate an airplane crash at the 1270 block of North End Road, in Deltaville. Preliminary investigations reveal that a fixed wing aircraft (unknown type at this time) struck a garage type structure, causing it to become completely engulfed in flames.
At this time there is one confirmed fatality. Troopers are currently onscene investigating. This is a developing story
