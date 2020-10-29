The Greensville County Water & Sewer Authority adopted Resolution #WS-21-12 by a vote of 4-0. The resolution enacts a change order to pay for damages to the lining of the newly completed Greensville Reservoir. Repairs will cost the GCWSA $746,675.92.
Costs incurred by GCWSA include the construction of a new inlet structure and waterline, $359,730.78, and the repair of the damaged slope at $386,945.14.
The reservoir, which began construction in 2017, was finished in the spring of this year. As the 1 billion gallon reservoir was nearly filled, the reservoir lining was damaged and the slope under the lining shifted, causing problems that required corrective work. The reservoir was then drained to enable access to the liner and the slope.
An investigation determined that the general contractor of the project, Curtis Contracting, was not responsible for the damages caused to the lining. GCWSA reached a settlement of $650,000 with B&B Consultants to cover all claims that might come against B&B as a result of problems with the reservoir.
The repairs are expected to begin in January of 2021. The slope repair cost includes charges by Curtis at a rate of $15,986 per day, with an estimated 10 days needed to complete the repairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.