The popular Home Food Preservation Virtual Program is back.
Learn how to preserve your own fresh foods at home safely using several different techniques including dehydration, canning and fermentation. You’ll also learn about the science behind each of these methods. This course is online and self-paced, so once you sign up, you’ll have until Dec. 31 to complete it on your own time.
More information and registration is available at http://tinyurl.com/VCE-HomeFoodPreservation. If you have any questions contact Greensville Emporia Extension Agent Sarah Rutherford at 434-348-4200.
