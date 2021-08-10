The White House reported Friday that half of the U.S. population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. The news is a welcome bright spot as new cases of the Delta variant continue to spread like wildfire.
Last week, daily cases in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 for the first time since February. Health officials attribute the recent surge in cases to the lagging rates of vaccines in populations across the country.
Almost half of all new infections and hospitalizations in the last week were in seven Southern states – Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. The state of Mississippi reported 3,164 new confirmed cases Thursday, the second highest single-day total in the state since the pandemic began.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,845 new cases on Friday, the highest single-day total of cases in Virginia since April 13. The commonwealth has seen a steady incline in cases since the Delta variant took control of new positive cases in early July.
Emporia-Greensville has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 thus far in the month of August. The two localities reported a total of 19 cases in the entire month of July.
Both localities continue to tread water in dangerously low vaccination rates as other areas of the country are reporting a surge in new vaccinations. Only 36.4% of the City of Emporia population has been fully vaccinated, and Greensville County only reports 35.1% of their population has been fully vaccinated.
Vaccines continue to be available locally at CVS and Walmart pharmacies.
Care Advantage of Emporia will be hosting a vaccine clinic this Thursday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at 317 N. Main St. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available to anyone who would like to receive a vaccine. Minors seeking a vaccine must be accompanied by a guardian age 18 or older. No appointments are necessary.
Second doses for those receiving their first dose during Thursday’s clinic will be administered on Thursday, Sept. 9.
