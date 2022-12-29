Around 2:00 a.m. on December 23, 2022, Corporal R. Marshall stopped a vehicle on Highway 158 near Community Drive in Roanoke Rapids that did not have any operating tail lights visible, nor any visible license plate. Upon approaching the vehicle Corporal Marshall noticed that the driver, Shaun Rawhem Whitehead (44) of Community Drive Roanoke Rapids was holding a 2-year-old toddler in his arms. It was later learned that the child was Whiteheads. Corporal Marshall smelled alcohol coming from within the vehicle. It was learned that the vehicle was not registered, nor was Whitehead. His license was revoked due to a 2021 failure to appear. Whitehead was arrested for DWI. He later registered a .16 BAC. During the arrest, Corporal Marshall also located marijuana, cocaine, Amphetamine, and Dextroamphetamine pills. All were packaged for sale.
Whitehead was charged with:
Driving While Impaired,
Driving While License Revoked,
Resisting Public Officer,
Break Light/ Equipment Violation,
Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances,
Possession with the Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana,
Possession with the Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine,
Possession with the Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II,
Felony Possession of Cocaine,
Felony Possession of Schedule II,
Possession of Marijuana up to ½ Ounce,
Fictitious Tag,
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and
Child Abuse
Whitehead was given a $35,000 bond and a January 13, 2023 court date. The toddler was turned over to the Department of Social Services.
