WASHINGTON—Got backyard chickens? Or know someone who does?
You can order a 2023 Defend the Flock calendar from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The calendars provide biosecurity tips and information on disease prevention. They also include full-color images of a variety of backyard birds.
The calendar serves to remind poultry owners 365 days a year that biosecurity is critical to defending their flocks.
To order the free calendars, go to mrp-woeis.secure.force.com/apex/WOEIS_PublicSite_Catalog. In the middle of the page, type “calendar” into the search bar. You will see Item #VS-21-004, 2023 Defend the Flock Calendars.
To the right of that item, enter your quantity, then click the plus sign to add to cart. Individuals can order a maximum of five calendars.
