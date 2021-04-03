The Triplet Volunteer Fire Department will host a steak dinner on May 1, 2021 at the fire house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  Take out only.  The menu will be steak, baked potato, sole slaw, roll and dessert.  The price is $15 per plate.  You can place an order by calling (434) 577-2154, (434) 577-9195 and leave a message or see any fire member.