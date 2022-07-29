The recent Emporia/Greensville neighborhood watch meeting, held at the Greensville Ruritan Club, couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time.
Earlier that day, local fire and rescue squads responded to the scene of a deadly auto accident which left one driver in “serious” condition, while the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office made two more arrests in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation. In fact, just before the meeting began, two Emporia Police officers who were scheduled to attend were forced to leave to take on a situation at MS-58 Plaza.
Even so, roughly twice as many attended Tuesday night’s meeting as attended the previous month’s meeting at Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt. Among those either attending, presenting, or speaking at the meeting were Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt, Greensville County Board of Supervisors member William Cain, and Virginia House of Delegates member Otto Wachsmann (R-75th)
Sgt. Jason Rinker gave a shortened version of a presentation on gang activity in the area which he gave at last month’s meeting in Jarratt. During this presentation, passion and frustration repeatedly boiled over, as the public detailed their own experiences with unruly youth in recent times.
Ed Low, who is now retired but spends much of his time volunteering with the Emporia-Greensville Recreational Association, was particularly vocal. Low detailed multiple run-ins with young children trespassing on the E.G.R.A. park property to play with “splat guns”.
“I didn’t sign up to be law enforcement. I signed up for recreation,” said Low. “It’s getting worse. Every year we have more problems with it.”
Eugene Porter, operator of S.T.R.O.N.G. Temple Fitness on Halifax Street, stressed that the most effective way to steer youth away from gang activity is to bring them into an environment with structure and boundaries, as he himself has done for years at his youth sports club.
“We have to find a way to let these kids know what it is to be loved again,” said Porter. “I have respect for these kids because they know I’m gonna discipline you, but I’m gonna love you at the same time.”
Communications supervisors Crystal Fitzpatrick and Taylor Grizzard of the Emporia Police Department gave a short overview of the EPD’s “Text911” system, an alternative means of contacting 911 in emergency situations involving text messages rather than phone conversation. According to the two comms officers, the system is especially useful in situations where speaking is dangerous, such as a bank robbery or an active shooter situation.
“It is for those situations where you can’t really speak…you’ve got stuff going on, you don’t want anyone to know you’re on your phone,” said Fitzpatrick.
Ron Diefers of the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department closed out the meeting with a presentation on fire safety, including the proper use of fire extinguishers. His most important piece of safety advice was, in the case of a fire, “don’t be a hero.”
“Don’t try and do more than what you feel comfortable and capable of. Get out. Call us,” said Diefers. “We have enough of us in town and enough crazy volunteers that…we generally can turn a truck in four minutes.”
The next neighborhood watch meeting will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.