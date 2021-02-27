Gas prices across the nation have risen in the past week, largely due to the shutdown of Gulf Coast and Mid-West refineries caused by extreme cold and ice.
In Virginia, gas prices have risen 12.7 cents per gallon, averaging $2.53 as of Monday.
Drivers in Virginia are seeing slightly higher increases than drivers in other states, as prices per gallon across the country have only risen 10.4 cents on average.
“With last week’s extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The jump in price was the result of a dozen or so refineries, primarily in Texas, that were forced to shut down as the frigid temperatures threatened to wreak havoc on their exposed equipment.”
De Haan said with temperatures slowly starting to rise, gas prices are expected to dip back down in the next week or so. But after that, as weather continues to warm, drivers can expect the usual long-term climb into summer gasoline prices.
