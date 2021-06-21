President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday declaring June 19, or Juneteenth, as a federal holiday. Juneteenth becomes the newest federal holiday in the U.S. since Jan. 17 was declared Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan.
Gov. Ralph Northam commemorated the holiday Friday with an event at Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton, Virginia.
“Our recognition of Juneteenth signifies that we understand its importance to all Americans—it was on this day in 1865 that our nation took one step closer toward its promise of liberty and justice for all,” Northam said. “While it did not end racism, oppression, or violence, it is an important symbol of hope—and a reminder of the constant struggle for equality. As we continue the work of telling the full and accurate story of our shared history, we must also acknowledge historical moments like this, even as they challenge us to reckon with our past and our present.”
Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of their new freedom and the end of the Civil War. Historically, Juneteenth has served as a day to celebrate African-American culture in various communities across the nation.
Northam first declared Juneteenth a state holiday in Virginia in June of 2020, and it was made law statewide earlier this year. For years, Virginia had recognized Juneteenth with a proclamation or executive order, but it had never previously been considered a state holiday.
During Friday’s event, Northam announced that the Commonwealth would be partnering with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture to distribute a new book created by the museum. The book -- Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality -- is based on the museum’s 2019 exhibit of the same name. The book provides a concise and accessible survey of Black history in Virginia, and puts it in context to help readers understand how the struggle for freedom has shaped American history and democratic ideals.
“The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is proud to partner with the Commonwealth to make this important history more available and accessible in schools and libraries,” said Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. “Determined was one of our most successful and highly-visited exhibits, and we created this book to ensure the important story it told, and the vast work from the historians and curators involved, would be lasting. After more than four years of research, we are honored to put forward this new resource for all those seeking to learn more about our shared past.”
Thousands of Juneteenth events were hosted across Virginia to celebrate the holiday and to recognize Black contributions to the state’s history and culture today.
