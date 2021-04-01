When COVID-19 swept through Virginia last year, the American Red Cross leaders expressed concern about blood donations dropping. The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville became the Blood Drive host site, and the number of donors remains high. That did not change last week when the Red Cross received 80 units of blood during its bi-monthly Blood Drive at the YMCA.
“They loved the church, but with everything having to be spread out because of COVID, they asked if they could use our gym,” YMCA Executive Director Kristin Vaughan said. “We started in July of last year, and we’ve been hosting it here since then. I think it has gone great. It’s appointment only due to COVID. It’s been well received. I think they are pleased with everything.”
Seventy-two people signed up to donate blood last week. By the middle of the afternoon, the number of donors giving blood was undoubtedly encouraging. Volunteers Dot Woodruff and Donnie Clements stayed busy giving away pins celebrating the generosity of individual donors over the years.
Within thirty minutes, Dennis Newsome received a 3-gallon pin. JoAnn Williams earned her 5-gallon pin, and Charles Kasper picked up his 23-gallon pin. Kasper is far from finished giving blood donations.
“I hope I can give 10 more before I die,” he said. “The good Lord has been good to me all my life, so when I can help somebody else, I like to do that.”
The American Red Cross returns to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville on May 19 for its bi-monthly drive in Emporia. The sign-up sheet will have plenty of names on it. Many donors go ahead and sign up for the next Blood Drive immediately after giving blood. By 2:30 p.m. Woodruff had 19 people signed up to donate on May, 19 while the March event was still in progress.
Donating blood to the American Red Cross is another way of receiving a test for COVID-19. Approximately five days after donating blood, donors get a response regarding whether or not they are COVID positive.
The pandemic impacted Williams in the worst way possible when she lost her husband in January to COVID-19. She wanted to do her part by donating plasma, but complications continued to get in the way. In the past, obstacles prevented her from giving blood at times.
“I use to have a problem with my iron being low,” she said. “Now I take iron pills, and I’m able to give every time, and I’m proud to do that.”
During the January event at the YMCA, Red Cross Mid-Atlantic Region Account Manager for Donor Recruitment Marla Watson said Emporia is one of her favorite places to work Blood Drives in the region. The local volunteers are on-site at every event, and many of the same faces are on hand to donate blood.
Whether the site was at a church in the pre-COVID era or the current YMCA facility, the turnout of donors from the community remains impressive. It’s a good bet it won’t change when May 19 arrives on the calendar.
