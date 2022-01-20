RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency today due to several rounds of winter weather that will impact several areas of the Commonwealth beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Current weather forecasts indicate the largest threat will be for the Hampton Roads and Central Virginia regions. This weather system will have significant impacts on travel conditions and as with previous storms, could produce downed trees and electrical outages. The executive order is designed to help the Commonwealth prepare for, respond to, and recover from any impacts and to streamline processes that provide assistance to localities and communities affected by the storm.
“I am declaring a state of emergency today to aid in the response to the impending winter weather and to provide additional resources to address potentially high snow accumulations, transportation issues, and the potential for power outages,” said Youngkin. “I urge all Virginians to monitor their local weather forecasts and take personal safety precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their families.”
