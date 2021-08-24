The Board of Supervisors and a number of citizens welcomed new Greensville County Administrator Dr. Charlette Woolridge during Monday’s meeting. Woolridge officially began her duties as Administrator on Aug. 9.
Board chairman James Brown began the meeting by officially welcoming Woolridge, saying it was good to have her on board and that he was looking forward to good things happening.
A number of citizens took the opportunity to welcome Woolridge during the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting.
“I’m here tonight to welcome you as our new County Administrator,” said Sandra Wiggins. “I’m looking forward to the 15 years and more of professionalism and leadership that you bring to our community. I know you will be an asset in meeting our needs, supporting and advising our Board of Supervisors, setting priorities, providing programs and services that will make our community better.”
County resident Valley Woodley spoke and offered comforting words to the new Administrator.
“We’re very happy to have you on board,” Woodley said, “and any way that we can be of assistance to improve Greensville County-Emporia, let us know.”
Woolridge previously served as the County Administrator in neighboring Brunswick County for 15 years.
She follows Brenda Parson in the role. Parson served as County Administrator for two years before she was removed from her position by the Supervisors on Apr. 2.
