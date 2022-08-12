The Emporia City Council recently voted 6-1 to award its audit services contract to Brown & Company CPAs, PLLC. The vote came on the recommendation of a three-team panel of city staff that met with representatives of Brown & Company and Creedle Jones & Associates.
Emporia City Manager William Johnson, Finance Director Alicia Hargrove, and Treasurer Karen Taylor served on the city panel. They had representatives of the two firms describe their auditing experience and answer questions regarding several financial auditing questions.
Brown & Company CPAs will assist the Emporia Finance Departments to achieve its budget goals. The fee will not exceed $47,500. The proposal requested a three-year deal with a pair of one-year renewal options for the previous fiscal year that ended on June 30.
On April 25, the city sent out a request for proposals from certified public accounting firms to perform its audit. Creedle Jones & Associates, and Brown & Company CPAs, LLC were the lone firms responding to the city’s request.
In other action:
—The city’s governing body approved the appropriation of $10,000 into the two-year service of two Automatic License Plate Reader cameras. Johnson said the cameras would be placed in strategic locations to assist in identifying stolen vehicles and solving other crimes. The additional cameras give the city a total of five.
The $10,000 comes from the Virginia State Police Help Eliminate Auto Theft program to provide financial support for auto theft investigation efforts of law enforcement. Lt. Troy Hawkins of the Emporia Police Department wrote the letter that proved successful in receiving the HEAT funding.
— The city council appointed Emporia Sheriff Keith Prince to the District 19 Community Services Board. Prince replaces Sherry Saunders, whose three-year term on the board expired.
— The city council appointed James Clemons to the Emporia-Greensville Airport Commission. Clemons’ term runs until Feb. 28, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.