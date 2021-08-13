Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.